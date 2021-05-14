PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.78. 44,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

