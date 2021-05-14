PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.89.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.