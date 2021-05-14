PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

