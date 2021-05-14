Prysmian’s (PRYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PRYMY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

