ProxyNode Trading Down 50.2% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $74,156.46 and $77.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00747055 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $986.47 or 0.01945571 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,951,553 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.