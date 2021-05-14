Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.67.

PRLB traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 697,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $89.85 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

