Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 29,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $89.85 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,525,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

