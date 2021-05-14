Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. 100,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,781. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

