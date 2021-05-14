ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. 1,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

