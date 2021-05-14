ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.05 ($21.24).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €17.10 ($20.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €18.84 ($22.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.22.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

