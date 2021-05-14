ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SMN opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Get ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 9.21% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.