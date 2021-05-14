PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock Position Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PROS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in PROS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PROS by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

PROS stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

