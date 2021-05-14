Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 30,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,337. Progenity has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

