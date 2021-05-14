Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the highest is $3.60 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $17.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.44 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 231.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 28,221 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

