Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.90

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 40,463 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £70.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Proactis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proactis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.