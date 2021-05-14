Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRTH opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $426.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,310 shares of company stock worth $435,528. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

