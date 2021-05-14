Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PRMW stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

