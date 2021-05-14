Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.06. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 869 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $511.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $111,607.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,928,859 shares in the company, valued at $45,378,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,679 shares of company stock valued at $751,687. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

