Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Post reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $17,778,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,585. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,914.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

