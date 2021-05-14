Portion Price Reaches $0.0695 on Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $163,952.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00089964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01103734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00070915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,819,911 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

