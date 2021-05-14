Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

PRCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of PRCH opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,209,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,140,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $26,624,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,176,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,147,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

