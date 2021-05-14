PolarityTE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 19,086 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 690% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,415 call options.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in PolarityTE by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in PolarityTE by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 306,246 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

