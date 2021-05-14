Points International (TSE:PTS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Points International stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$294.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74. Points International has a 12-month low of C$9.30 and a 12-month high of C$20.60.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Points International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

