PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 3047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Specifically, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,368 shares of company stock worth $10,560,809.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

