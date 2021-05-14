Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.70

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 75,196 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.