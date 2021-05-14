Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to $4.25 at Desjardins

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Desjardins from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.

PAZRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

