Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of PLTK opened at $23.87 on Friday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

