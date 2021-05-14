Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.76 million.Plantronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Plantronics alerts:

PLT stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 4,271,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.