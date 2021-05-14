Pivot Token 1-Day Volume Tops $682,506.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $682,506.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00088033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $532.19 or 0.01063301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00111015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

