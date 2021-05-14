Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLLIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

