Piper Sandler Comments on Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

ADMS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

