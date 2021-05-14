Piper Sandler Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $650.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $541.44.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $557.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

