Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

