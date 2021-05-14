Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.13.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

