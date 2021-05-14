Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $259.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.