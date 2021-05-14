Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.