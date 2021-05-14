Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $617,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

RDY stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

A number of analysts have commented on RDY shares. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

