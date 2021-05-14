Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

