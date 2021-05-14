Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $211.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.