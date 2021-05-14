Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 4,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Loews by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $3,526,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L opened at $58.15 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

