Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $64.72 on Friday. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $735,258. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

