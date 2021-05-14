Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,925 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 64,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $321.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.39 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

