Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,523 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.99 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

