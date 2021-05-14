Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $28.55 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

MA stock opened at $360.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.