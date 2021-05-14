Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

