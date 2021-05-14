PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

PG&E stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,530,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 522,211 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 19.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 91.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,054,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,565,000 after buying an additional 3,364,246 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PG&E by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,850,000 after buying an additional 4,188,742 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

