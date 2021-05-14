Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.99 billion.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 25,385,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,355,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

