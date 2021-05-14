Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.76. 780,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

