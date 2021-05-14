Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Pentair has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

