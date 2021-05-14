PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.31.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 13,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.